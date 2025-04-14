(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 this summer alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and we’re now getting a better idea of what kind of specs it’ll have on board. Leaker Tarun Vats shared a Geekbench test screenshot on X that details how the Z Fold 7 (identified as “SM-F966U”) performed, and we get a glimpse at three specs that’ll drive a majority of the experience.

According to the benchmark, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The chip is listed as “sun” on the benchmark, which is the codename Qualcomm gave it in development. This means it’ll have the same performance as phones like the OnePlus 13 and Samsung’s own Galaxy S25.

However, it might be a tad slower than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. That phone comes with 16GB of RAM, but according to this Geekbench report, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will only come with 12GB. There could be a variant of the Fold 7 that gets an upgrade in RAM, but as of right now, it seems that it’ll stick with 12GB. Full disclosure: this is plenty of RAM for every user besides the most power-hungry, so you’ll likely be fine.

The test also reveals the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is powered by One UI 8, which is based on Android 16. Google is releasing the next version of Android by the end of June as part of its new expedited timeline, so it makes sense that Samsung’s next foldables will get the updated software out of the box.

Previous rumors suggest the Z Fold 7 will come with larger displays than the Z Fold 6. This includes a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch folding screen. The design will likely remain similar to the Fold 6, indicating that Samsung won’t be able to compete with the design of the Oppo Find N5, one of the hottest foldables on the market today. We’ve also heard the aspect ratios will be similar to the Fold 6, giving the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold an edge.

Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July, like it did the Fold 6 last year. Stay tuned for more details as they’re sure to arise over the coming weeks.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.