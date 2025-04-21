(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🗺️ Samsung might release its first tri-fold folding phone later this year

📅 A new report suggests the company plans to release it in Q4

📱 It’ll launch alongside the lower-cost Galaxy Z Flip FE

🤳 Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are in production now and are expected to launch in July or August

Samsung has been rumored to release a triple-folding smartphone or tablet for some time, and it semes like 2025 could be the year it finally hits the market. A new report from The Bell says that the company is aiming to release its first tri-fold in Q4 of 2025, the same time Samsung launches the cheaper Galaxy Z Fold FE. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 have reportedly entered production and are on track to launch this summer.

Samsung’s tri-fold phone has been rumored for some time. The device, which could be called the Galaxy G Fold, was said to arrive in the third quarter of this year, while other reports suggested an announcement in the third quarter and a release in 2026. Right now, it seems like the phone will ship by the end of the year, but anything could happen.

So far, we haven’t gotten word on what it’ll look like or the features a double-folding phone could enable. We did get a glimpse at tri-fold phones at Samsung Display’s showcase at MWC 2025 (as pictured above), but those were just prototypes.

The other foldable Samsung might release late this year is the Galaxy Z Flip FE. The company is reportedly working on a cheaper version of the Z Flip to better compete with Motorola’s Razr lineup, complete with a similar list of features to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at a lower starting price. We expect to see the Z Flip FE alongside the Flip 7 during Samsung’s announcement this summer, but The Bell’s report corroborates previous rumors we’ve heard suggesting the phone will be delayed by a few months due a chip issue.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are on track for a summertime release. The devices’ screens have already started getting produced, while the phones themselves will enter manufacturing in May. We expect the devices to launch sometime in July or August, much like Samsung’s folding phones have for the past few years.

The Z Fold 7 is rumored to come with a larger 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch folding screen, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and a similar look and feel to the Z Fold 6. The Z Flip 7 is said to be nearly identical to the Flip 6, save for spec bumps like the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

