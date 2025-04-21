(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Google is rolling out an update to Messages that helps censor inappropriate images

❌ Sensitive Content Warnings were first announced in October

🌫️ The feature uses a special on-device function to identify inappropriate content and censor it, all without sending any photos or data to Google’s servers

⬆️ You may have to update the Google Messages app to get the feature

Google is releasing a new feature in its Messages app designed to protect users from inappropriate content. Sensitive Content Warnings, a new toggle in the Protection & Safety section of the app, is rolling out widely to all Android users – including Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, Motorola, and OnePlus devices, as well as others. It’s meant to censor photos that contain nudity and pornographic materials, all without sending any information to Google’s servers. It was originally announced back in October.

(Screenshot: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

The feature works by relying on Android’s SafetyCore, a locally based service that handles certain requests without needing to talk to anything in the cloud to operate. Photos you receive in Google Messages are automatically processed through the SafetyCore when Sensitive Content Warnings are enabled, all on your device.

If an image contains inappropriate material, the image is censored and gives you the option to delete it before viewing, block the number that sent it to you, learn why images like this can be harmful, or view it anyway. Only images sent in Messages are examined by the feature – nothing in your photo gallery will be looked through.

Sensitive Content Warnings will automatically be enabled for Android users who are a part of a supervised Family Link account. Those unsupervised and aged 13-17 will also have the feature turned on, but have the ability to turn it off at will. Adults won’t have the feature turned on by default, but have the option in Messages settings.

Google says the feature isn’t perfect and could miss some inappropriate images, but at least it’ll censor most of them.

I saw the feature pop up on my Pixel 9 Pro XL, so it seems to be rolling out broadly. To check and see if your Android phone has it, update the Google Messages app in the Play Store, then go to Messages > Messages settings > Protection & Safety > Manage sensitive content warnings.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.