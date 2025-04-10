(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Google’s Pixel 9 series has proven to be its best yet, and it managed to make it even better with the Pixel 9a. Alongside the regular Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and ultra-premium Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the company has delivered a solid set of devices that appeal to many different people. So if you’re having trouble deciding between them, we get it.

Two of the most similar are the Pixel 9a and regular Pixel 9. There’s a $300 difference between the phones, with the 9a positioned as a mid-ranger while the 9 leans into flagship territory. Both offer clean software, nice designs, and reliable cameras. But if you’re trying to decide which one to get, it can be tricky given their similarities and wide price gap.

Below, we’re breaking down the reasons why you should pick up the Pixel 9a over the Pixel 9, and vice versa.

Buy the Pixel 9a if…

💵 You want the best value. The biggest perk to buying the Pixel 9a is the money you save in the process. The phone starts at $499 and gets you the core experience of the Pixel 9, save for a few extra features. It’s fast, it has a nice design, its cameras are good, it lasts a long time on a charge, and it gives you all the same Google Gemini AI features as the more expensive Pixel phones, all thanks to the Tensor G4 processor. There’s no better phone in the North American market you can get for less than $500.

🤌 You prefer a matte finish. The Pixel 9a comes with a matte finish on its plastic backplate, which makes the phone slightly easier to grip. The Pixel 9’s glossy back tends to be a bit slipperier in comparison, plus it collects a lot more fingerprints and needs to be cleaned often. It’s the only member of the Pixel 9 family with a glossy back, so if you want to avoid it, get the Pixel 9a.

🔋 You want long battery life. The Pixel 9a’s battery is way bigger than the Pixel 9’s. At 5,100mAh versus 4,700mAh, you’re getting the biggest battery Google has ever included in a Pixel phone. Combined with the efficiency of Tensor G4 and the relatively compact screen, the Pixel 9a can kick out all-day battery life with some left over for the next day. With the Pixel 9, it’s pretty easy to get through a full day, but it can’t last into the next day without being plugged in first.

Buy the Pixel 9 if…

📐 You want a bold design. While the Pixel 9a looks decent, the Pixel 9’s design is a lot bolder. Not only is the back shinier, but it also comes with Google’s signature camera bump which has become a staple on the company’s smartphones. It was strange to see it disappear on the 9a, but it’s still alive and well on the regular 9. Between that and the flashy colors you can pick from, the Pixel 9’s design is sure to please those who like to stand out.

📸 You need the best cameras. The Pixel 9 and 9a both come with a main camera, an ultra-wide, and a selfie camera. However, the quality of the sensors is superior on the Pixel 9. Google includes a 50MP main camera that takes more appealing photos than the 48MP sensor on the Pixel 8a, while the 48MP ultra-wide can capture a lot more detail and clarity than the 9a’s 13MP ultra-wide. You also get better video quality and hybrid zoom on the Pixel 9.

🏎️ You want (slightly) faster performance. Both of these phones come with Google’s Tensor G4 processor. It’s not the fastest chip you’ll find in a mid-ranger (save that for the A18 processor in the iPhone 16e), but it gets the job done. Where the Pixel 9 has a slight performance advantage over the Pixel 9a is the RAM. Google packs in 12GB in the more expensive phone versus 8GB in the cheaper one, letting you multitask easier and use complex AI features at a faster pace. The performance boost isn’t life-changing, but it’s there for anyone who needs the fastest phone.

💾 You need more storage. You can only pick between 128GB and 256GB of storage on the Pixel 9a. With the Pixel 9, Google adds a third 512GB storage tier, letting you keep double the amount of photos, apps, videos, movies, podcasts, and more than you could with a maxed-out 9a. Sure, it’ll cost you more money, but at least you have the option.

Where to buy Google Pixel 9a and Pixel 9

If you've decided the Pixel 9a is right for you, here's where to buy it.

If you think the Pixel 9 is a good call, here's where to buy it.

