📱 Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 just leaked again in new CAD renders

🤏 They show off the dimensions of the phone, and it seems like it’ll be really thin

👀 Previous reports have suggested Samsung will opt for a much thinner design compared to the Z Fold 6

🤳 There’s also a new image that appears to show off the Z Fold 7 in real life

📅 Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 this July

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to arrive sometime this summer, but before that happens, it looks like it’s going to keep leaking. The latest leak involves a set of CAD-based renders that showcase the dimensions of Samsung’s next book-style foldable. And just as previous reports indicated, this phone could be quite thin when it hits the market.

According to the renders (via SamMobile), the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be just 4.54mm thin when it’s open. This is a bit thicker than a previous rumor we heard, which pegged the Z Fold 7 as being even thinner than the 4.21mm Oppo Find N5. While it isn’t quite as thin as the Oppo phone, there’s no denying that this phone could be one of the thinnest on the market, assuming these leaks are accurate.

The renders also showcase the rest of the Z Fold 7’s dimensions, which have grown compared to the Fold 6. Samsung is expected to include larger screens on this year’s foldable, with a 6.5-inch outer screen and an 8-inch folding screen. Both will come with wider aspect ratios, too, which explains the device’s larger footprint.

We also get a bit of a glimpse at the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s design. The device will be boxy with squared-off corners and flat edges. Meanwhile, the triple camera system seems to stick out relatively far from the back of the phone, all thanks to the thin design. A leaked image from Weibo (via NotebookCheck) claims to show off the Z Fold 7 in the real world, and it seems to line up with the size of the cameras that we see in the CAD renders.

(Credit: Weibo / NotebookCheck)

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 this July, if previous launches are any indication.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.