We’ve been tracking some of the best Black Friday sales all week, and Samsung has a catalog itself of some of the hottest deals around. The company’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is on the list of the best smartphone deals around since you can score nearly $1,000 off the high-end phone - that is, if you can meet the criteria.

Samsung Black Friday deals slash prices off Galaxy phones

On Samsung’s website, you can save big on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. By default, you’ll save $350 on the device, as well as get 512GB of storage for the price of the 256GB model. That brings the price down from $1,299 to $949, which is already a solid deal on a top-tier 2024 flagship phone. But that’s not all; if you trade in the right phone (a.k.a. a Galaxy S23 Ultra), you can save $800 instead and only spend $499 on the phone.

Samsung: Galaxy S24 Ultra

Of course, that’s a very specific way of saving big on your next smartphone, so expect to save somewhere between $350-$500 with Samsung’s enhanced trade-in offers for Black Friday depending on the phone you have.

The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are also on sale for Black Friday. You can save up to $400 and $650, respectively, with trade-in of a Galaxy S23 Ultra or iPhone 15. Realistically, you’re looking at around $300-$400 savings with a trade-in, which lowers the price to around $349-$399. If you don’t trade anything in, Samsung will knock $100-$275 off the ticket price of either phone, lowering them to $699 and $724.

Samsung: Galaxy S24

Samsung: Galaxy S24 Plus

Samsung’s latest folding phones have been discounted as well, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 boasting the biggest savings with up to $1,200 with the right trade-in. You can save up to $750 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with trade-in, and if you choose not to trade anything at all, Samsung will give you up to $800 or $250 off, respectively. Either way, these are some of the best deals we’ve seen on Samsung’s foldables.

Samsung: Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung: Galaxy Z Flip 6

If you’re shopping on a budget, check out the Galaxy S24 FE. You can save up to $400 off the device with trade-in, lowering the price to $249. If you don’t trade in, the device will cost you $449, which is still great for what you get. Plus, if you pick up a pair of Galaxy Buds or a Galaxy Watch, Samsung will give you bonus discounts that’ll save you even more money.

Samsung: Galaxy S24 FE

