🆓 Nintendo released a free update for its Alarmo sound alarm clock.

🐘 The update adds new alarm scenes based on Super Mario Bros. Wonder

⏰ Users must connect Alarmo to the internet and link a Nintendo Account to download the update

💰 Alarmo, initially $99.99, is an alarm clock that uses motion sensing to confirm the user gets out of bed

Best Buy: Alarmo

Walmart: Alarmo

Shortly after announcing that Nintendo Switch 2 digital games will be cheaper than physical games from May 2026, Nintendo also revealed a new update is available for Alarmo, its sound alarm clock.

If you connect your Alarmo to the internet and link your Nintendo Account, you can download free update that adds new scenes from Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Nintendo has slowly added more game-specific scenes to Alarmo since it was released in October 2024, which lets you wake up to familiar sounds from many beloved Switch games.

Alarmo originally launched for $99.99 and was exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members. It’s since gone on general sale, but increased in price to $110 in August, 2025, which also saw the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED go up in price.

Alarmo can sense whether you actually get up when your alarm goes off, thanks to its motion sensing technology. However, it works best if you sleep along and without pets, which makes it predominately aimed at a younger audience or single people.

Up next: Say goodbye to this free Nintendo Switch 2 feature next week – unless you pay for it

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.