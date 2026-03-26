(Credit: The Shortcut)

💰 Nintendo will soon charge more for physical Nintendo Switch 2 games than digital versions, starting with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

📈 This change reflects the “different costs associated with producing and distributing each format.”

🆚 Digital Switch 2 games will generally be around $10 cheaper than their physical counterparts (e.g., $59.99 vs. $69.99 for the upcoming Yoshi title)

✋ Nintendo stated that physical game prices are not increasing; instead, digital MSRPs are being lowered relative to physical

Nintendo has announced that, beginning with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, new Nintendo published digital titles exclusive to Switch 2 will have an MSRP that differs from the physical version.

Essentially, Nintendo will charge more for physical games than digital, which “reflects the different costs associated with producing and distributing each format”.

Nintendo said the change will come into effect May 2026 in a statement on its website, and means digital Switch 2 games will generally be around $10 cheaper than their physical counterparts.

Nintendo has clarified that the new pricing does not mean physical games are increasing in price. In statement to IGN, Nintendo said:

“The cost of physical games is not going up.

“This means that when Nintendo sells digital versions of Nintendo published games exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 to consumers in the U.S., those prices will have an MSRP that is lower than their physical counterparts.”

Gamers have been wondering why digital games have commanded the same price tag as physical games for years, especially as one doesn’t cost anything to produce or distribute. It always seemed like a decision to appease retailers, however, Nintendo clearly is pushing people to buy digital games for Switch 2.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book releases on May 21 and will cost $59.99 for the digital version and $69.99 for the physical version. We can expect a similar price disparity moving forward.

We’ll have to see whether Sony and Microsoft follow Nintendo’s lead, as both companies charge the same price for physical and digital copies, which is usually $69.99.

Up next: Say goodbye to this free Nintendo Switch 2 feature next week – unless you pay for it

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.