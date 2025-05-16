👀 Red Dead Redemption 2 may come to Nintendo Switch 2 later this year

Red Dead Redemption 2 could be on its way to Nintendo Switch 2 according to a new leak.

As per Gamereactor, the 2018 game could come to Nintendo's new hybrid console later in 2025 alongside a new update to Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles, with graphics and performance improvements.

We don't know exactly when it'll be coming just yet, but Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, has already confirmed its releasing Civilization 7, Borderlands 4, WWE 2K and NBA 2K titles for the Nintendo Switch 2.

In a recent interview, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick highlighted that the developer was planning to support Switch 2 at launch more than it had for any other previous Nintendo platform. Adding Red Dead Redemption 2 to the canon would be a big step forward.

He also stated that Nintendo had asked third-party developers to be more supportive for Switch 2, in spite of Nintendo’s traditional success with first-party games. The news comes shortly after hearing GTA 4 could be coming to Nintendo Switch. Rockstar also brought Red Dead Redemption to Switch in 2023.

The reason that Red Dead Redemption 2 and other beefier titles, such as Cyberpunk 2077, are making their way to Switch 2 is arguably because of the console's increased power that game developers have been quick to praise.

The Switch 2 also has 120fps support in selected games, alongside a larger 7.9-inch Full HD screen, and has a veritable treasure trove of launch games for folks to enjoy when the console’s June 5 release date comes around.

