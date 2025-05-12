👀 A leak suggests Grand Theft Auto 4 may be coming to the Nintendo Switch and other platforms

🙏 The port will likely include the DLC expansions, The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and the Damned

👏 GTA 4 would be only the third GTA game released on a Nintendo console, following China Town Wars and The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

🤔 Rockstar insider Tez2 hints that a Max Payne 3 remaster may follow the release of GTA 4

All eyes may be on GTA 6, but a new leak suggests Rockstar is preparing to port Grand Theft Auto 4 to the Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In a similar fashion to the recent Red Dead Redemption port for Switch and PS4, GTA 4 will be a fairly bare-bones offering, with minor boosts to the game's resolution and performance. It'll likely include the game's two DLC expansions: The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and the Damned, which could make the package more appealing.

It's worth noting that GTA 4 never came to Nintendo platforms and Rockstar has tended to skip Nintendo’s hardware in the past. However, Switch owners did receive Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition in 2022.

Sadly, the collection of classic games were mishandled upon release, and all three games in the GTA Trilogy still exhibit issues to this day. I warned people against buying the GTA Trilogy when it was first released.

GTA 4 released to critical acclaim for PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2008 and some consider it to be the best entry in the series. It still holds up surprisingly well today.

According to Rockstar insider Tez2, GTA 4 could be followed by a remaster of Max Payne 3. In a post on the GTA Forum, Tez2 said: “Someone at R* hinted at the IV port, and by now it should’ve gone up a year in development. We may end up seeing it drop later this year. If they still follow their plan laid out from the pandemic days, they’ll do an MP3 port after IV. So that is an opportunity to do a bundle or a Definitive Edition. Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes, and a Max Payne 3 port.”

Rockstar recently announced that GTA 6 trailer 2 had become “biggest video launch of all time“ and that GTA 6 trailer was captured “entirely in-game” on PS5. Nintendo fans will be hoping GTA 6 makes its way to Switch 2 one day – though I wouldn’t hold your breath.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.