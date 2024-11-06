💪 PS5 games running PlayStation 5 Pro will benefit even if they’re not patched

🙌 The console’s Game Boost mode can increase frame rates and resolution

😔 However, it seems that results are mixed and vary per game

😓 Elden Ring runs better than before, but a locked 60fps is still off the table

Sony’s new console will soon be in the hands of gamers, but PS5 Pro’s Game Boost mode has been a rather overlooked feature ever since the system was announced.

It allows PS5 games that haven’t been enhanced to harness the power of the PlayStation 5 Pro to boost frame rates and allow higher resolutions if a game employs a dynamic resolution setup.

It should mean games that ran at an unstable frame rate or dropped to a lower resolution threshold will now hit their intended targets without issue. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case as even a game like Elden Ring still struggles to hit a consistent 60fps on PS5 Pro.

As shown by Digital Foundry, Elden Ring’s Quality Mode performs better on PS5 Pro, reaching higher frame rates more consistently. Unfortunately, though, dips below 60fps are present, and the game’s Perfomance Mode – which should run at higher resolutions than before and lock to 60fps, cannot do so.

Digital Foundry’s Richard Leadbetter also says that PS5 Pro’s Game Boost “rarely gets there” to deliver the console’s 45% faster performance than the standard PlayStation 5, suggesting Game Boost won’t be the cure-all for poorly optimized games that some may have hoped.

That’s not to say Game Boost isn’t a welcome feature. Leadbetter explains that even though a silky-smooth 60fps still isn’t possible on PS5 Pro, Game Boost mode means the game does now fall into the PlayStation 5’s VRR window, which is 48Hz to 120Hz. If you have a variable refresh rate display, the technology should smooth out uneven frame rates, screen tearing and general stutters.

Digital Foundry’s Oliver Mackenzie also points out that Metaphor: ReFantazio benefits from Game Boost immensely and now runs close to a consistent 60fps. However, another game Oliver tested, Final Fantasy 16, doesn’t benefit much. Really, it depends on the game.

Sony’s PS5 Pro is out tomorrow, November 7, for $699.99. Our PS5 Pro review roundup shows the reception from critics has been mixed, with the overall theme being the console delivers on its promise but isn’t necessary for most gamers.

