🤯 Metaphor: ReFantazio has a Metacritic score of 94 after 31 critic reviews

🤩 The game has 94% positive reviews, 0% mixed and 0% negative

👍 Metaphor: ReFantazio is the latest JRPG from Atlus

📆 The game is out on October 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

The latest JRPG from developer Atlus has received rave reviews, with many critics calling Metaphor: ReFantazio the studio’s best work to date.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is currently sitting on an impressive Metacritic score of 94, making it a must-play. It’s received universal acclaim, though only 31 critic reviews have been tallied as of writing. Here’s what reviewers had to say about Atlus’ new game.

VGC gave Metaphor: ReFantazio a perfect score saying, “Metaphor: ReFantazio could have so easily been Persona with the names filed off, but it's so much more than that. It matches incredibly fun, expansive combat with an excellent cast of characters that make the nearly 100-hour journey a memorable one.”

Eurogamer also gave the game a perfect score and said: “Persona veteran Atlus flexes its expertise with a fresh take on high fantasy. What it lacks in subtlety, it makes up for in grandeur and heart.”

The praise continued from GameSpot, which said: “Somehow, Metaphor: ReFantazio is even greater than the sum of its parts, yet each piece of the game is masterfully crafted. I found the whole experience transcendent and was impressed by how it felt both novel yet familiar – elevated and modern, yet so reminiscent to the fantasy RPGs I sunk countless hours into on my little grey PlayStation.”

Push Square also enjoyed the game, saying, “Metaphor: ReFantazio is one of the most memorable RPGs we've played in years. In pursuing a new property, complete with a fantasy setting, Atlus has allowed its creativity to blossom, resulting in a brilliantly rich experience – both in terms of narrative and audiovisual design.

“While Metaphor takes obvious gameplay and structural cues from the developer's previous projects, it combines and refines those elements to make an epic, kingdom-hopping adventure that feels unique and deeply fulfilling.”

Currently, there aren’t any critics who didn’t enjoy their time with Metaphor: ReFantazio, though that could change as more reviews come in. If so, we’ll update this review roundup to reflect that.

After receiving universal acclaim, it seems like Persona, Shin Megami Tensei and JRPG fans are in for a treat with Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.