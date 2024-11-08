👀 PS5 Pro owners have discovered an exclusive animated theme

👏 It’s available in the Welcome hub, which is the first tile you see when you boot up the console

🤩 The PS5 Pro theme shows the system’s chip firing off information

👍 It’s a small but welcome bonus for those who have paid $699.99 for the PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro is now in the hands of gamers who want the very best experience possible, and those who have parted ways with $699.99 have discovered you get an exclusive animated PS5 theme, which is a pleasing bonus.

As shown by YouTuber Shannon Grixti (thanks, PSLS), the Welcome Hub page includes an alluring animated background of the PS5 Pro’s microchip as it fires off information in different directions.

The Welcome hub is the closest we’ll get to genuine PS5 themes, as you can customize the background with a static, animated background or even a screenshot from your Media Gallery.

The customization only applies to the Welcome hub, and disappears as soon as you move to a different tile, slightly defeating the point. However, it’s better than nothing, and PS5 Pro owners can take some satisfaction that their Welcome hub is exclusive to Sony’s new console.

Sony introduced themes on PS3, PS Vita, and PS4, but after four years of the console being on sale, it looks like PS5 owners will have to settle for the Welcome hub.

The PS5 Pro is available now. Over 50 PS5 Pro enhanced games are available, but you’ll need to pick up a PS5 Disc Drive if you have a large library of physical games. The new console also doesn’t come with a vertical stand.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.