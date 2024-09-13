🆕 A new PS5 update is rolling out now and includes several improvements

🤷‍♂️ It also features a version of PS5 themes, but not what gamers want

😥 You can customize the new Welcome hub, but that’s about it

😭 The Welcome hub might be the closest thing we get to themes on PS5

A new PlayStation 5 update is now available, but it’s still missing a feature gamers want most: PS5 themes.

Sony still hasn’t seen fit to bring themes to PS5, despite the feature being available on PS4, PS3, and PS Vita. However, the console’s new ‘Welcome hub’ might be the closest we get to customizing the PS5’s homescreen.

The Welcome hub is a reimagined version of the Explore tab, which was previously exclusive to the US. It’s now rolling out globally over the next few weeks and lets you see information at a glance like how much battery your controller has before you begin gaming.

You can customize the Welcome hub with a variety of widgets, but PS5 owners will be pleased to know you can also change the Welcome hub’s background. There are a range of designed to choose from, including some with animated effects. You can also select a screenshot from your Media Gallery if there’s a capture you’re particularly proud of.

However, unlike a proper PS5 theme, the customization only applies to the Welcome hub. It’ll disappear as soon as you move to a different tile, which almost defeats the point. Still, four years in, it’s better than nothing.

Other new PS5 update features

Along with the Welcome hun, the new PS5 update also adds personalized 3D audio profiles for headphones and earbuds, the option to adjust Remote Play settings per user, and enables adaptive charging for your controllers if you have a PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro (when it’s available).

Speaking of the PS5 Pro, Sony’s mid-gen console refresh is available on November 7. The PS5 Pro pre-order date is September 26 and the console costs $699.99. There’s also no PS5 Disc Drive included, so you’ll need to pick that up for $79.99 to play physical games or watch 4K Blu-ray.

