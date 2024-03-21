🙌 Sony has added PS5 themes after three years of waiting

😖 However, they’re only available on the PlayStation Explore tab

🆕 The Explore tab has been redesigned and is currently in beta

🤷 It’s unclear whether Sony will allow users to change their PS5 theme in the future

PS5 themes, or dynamic backgrounds, remain the most-requested feature that is currently missing from Sony’s console. The PS3 and PS4 let users customize their homescreen with various designs, but themes are noticeably absent on PlayStation 5.

However, PS5 themes have finally arrived three years into the console’s lifecycle, but not in the way you’d think. As spotted by YouTuber Mystic, Sony has rolled out a new UI update to the PlayStation Explore tab, which is only available in the US.

The UI refresh makes several pleasing changes, such as showing live widgets of your controller and headset battery levels, your current Trophy progression, your game captures, what your friends are up to, your wishlist, and even the remaining console storage.

But perhaps the biggest new feature is that you can change the background wallpaper of the Explore tab, with six presets from PlayStation available. You can also create a custom background using one of your screenshots from the best PS5 games.

Unfortunately, though, the dynamic background only applies to the PlayStation Explore tab, and won’t be shown elsewhere on the console. That will frustrate many, as currently, you can only see a game’s artwork when scrolling through the PS5’s UI.

To make matters worse, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S have offered dynamic backgrounds for a while now. Funnily enough, the Xbox One didn’t include any themes or dynamic backgrounds, unlike the PS4, but the situation has now been reversed with Sony and Microsoft’s latest consoles.

The update to the Explore tab isn’t available to everyone just yet as it’s currently in beta, but expect to see a different screen when you log into your PS5 soon.