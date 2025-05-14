📈 Sony may increase PS5 prices due to US tariffs

📦 The company has stockpiled three months of PS5 consoles in the US

🤔 Sony is considering local production in the US to mitigate tariff impacts

💰 Gamers are advised to buy a PS5 soon, as prices are expected to rise.

Sony could be considering a PS5 price increase in response to the impact caused by US tariffs.

The Japanese electronics giant made the admission while speaking to investors following its latest financial results, and said that it was considering passing on additional costs to consumers.

Sony has apparently stockpiled around three months' supply of PS5 consoles in the US, and Hiroki Totoki, Sony's president and CEO, said producing the PS5 in the United States due to tariffs "needs to be considered going forward".

"Hardware can of course be produced locally, I think that would be an efficient strategy," Totoki said. "PS5 is being manufactured in many areas, whether it is going to be manufactured in the US or not - it needs to be considered going forward."

Sony has already raised the PS5 price twice this generation outside of the US. The console has also become significantly more expensive in Japan since it was launched, and the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand saw the price of the PS5 Digital Edition increase last month.

Even though the US has reached an agreement with China for the next 90 days, companies still know tariffs could harm their products. We saw Nintendo delay the Switch 2 pre-order date and, even though the console price was unaffected, Nintendo Switch 2 accessories increased in price by $5 to $10.

Microsoft recently raised Xbox console prices significantly worldwide. With Sony in such a commanding lead over its biggest rival, a price increase wouldn't change the status quo, especially as Microsoft has already taken the decision to hike up the cost of its hardware.

However, if you're in the market for a PS5 or PS5 Pro, you'd be wise to be buy one sooner rather than later. As we've seen throughout this console generation, prices are only going up, not down, which isn't something gamers are used to.

Up next: The best PS5 game is coming to PC sooner than expected

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.