(Credit: Shift Up)

📆 Stellar Blade is coming to PC, and it's sooner than initially anticipated

👀 According to a leaked trailer, it's expected to arrive on June 11, so less than a month away

💪 The game's PC upgrades include support for DLSS 4 and FSR 3, as well as fully-fledged ultrawide monitor support and higher-res textures

📈 Shift Up, the game's developer, also expects it to outsell the console variant

The PC port of Stellar Blade is coming to PC perhaps sooner than we expected, according to a recent trailer leak.

The PlayStation YouTube channel prematurely posted a trailer for the port that was previously announced back in February, although without a release date.

According to the since-deleted trailer, Stellar Blade's PC version launches on June 11 on both the Epic Games Store and Steam.

The PC version of the title comes with the usual benefits, including an unlocked frame rate and higher resolution textures, as well as proper support for ultrawide monitors, and DLSS 4 and FSR 3 support for Nvidia and AMD GPUs.

It also includes a new boss fight against cyber warrior Mann, as well as 25 new costumes for the game's protagonist, Eve. It's also expected that the additional content from the game's console release will make it across to PC, including photo mode and the Nier Automata DLC.

In a previous financial report, Shift Up, the game's developer, believes the PC port of Stellar Blade will sell better than the PS5 version, as a result of PC gaming having a higher market share in AAA titles.

Stellar Blade has also received upgrades for PS5 Pro that add an excellent implementation of the console's PSSR upscaler, as well as a large boost in image quality depending on the quality mode selected.

Stellar Blade is one of the best PS5 games, and currently holds the number one spot in our list. In our Stellar Blade review, The Shortcut’s Senior Editor

said: “It feels like a showcase title for PlayStation 5, taking full advantage of the console’s powerful hardware, unique DualSense controller, and super-fast load times.”

In other recent PS5 news, the console's own PlayStation Store now supports Apple Pay and Returnal finally got a PS5 Pro update.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.