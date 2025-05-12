💰 Sony has added dedicated support for Apple Pay in the PlayStation Store in PS5 in a recent update

PS5 owners can now use Apple Pay to buy games directly from the PlayStation Store, alongside other options such as a saved credit or debit card, and PayPal.

9To5Mac reports that you should see a QR-code style option for using the payment method, which was introduced in iOS 18 last year, and lets you purchase items on web browsers such as Google Chrome too.

The method for using Apple Pay on PS5 involves selecting the game you wish to purchase on your console, choosing Apple Pay as the method, and then scanning the code generated on your TV screen with your iPhone or compatible device.

iOS should automatically display a checkout screen where you can confirm the transaction – if you're an Apple Card user, you can also benefit from two percent cashback on those purchases.

Apple Pay previously had been implemented in the PS5's browser and mobile app, before coming to the dedicated store. Apple Pay is the world’s most popular digital wallet, particularly in the United States and the United Kingdom, with over 500 million users globally. It's a dominant force in the US, holding a market share of over 90%.

Sony's dedicated support page reveals which regions Apple Pay works in, including the US, although it notes the payment method isn't available on PS4 just yet. It may come in a future software update, according to 9To5Mac.

