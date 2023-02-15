(Credit: Guerrilla Games)

I haven’t been convinced by PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra since Sony announced the revamped subscription service. A middling lineup of games and a high price point left me wondering where the value was compared to its direct competitor, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and it’s an area I discussed in detail in my PlayStation Plus Premium review.

However, Sony has slowly improved both tiers of PS Plus by adding newer titles to its games catalog and, crucially, more PS5 games for subscribers to enjoy. There’s still work to be done, but a bumper crop of desirable titles appears to be on the way.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS Plus Game Catalog

😮 A couple of big games could be coming to PS Plus soon

💧 The potential upcoming releases were revealed in a fresh leak

🏹 Horizon Forbidden West and Resident Evil 7 are among them

🤔 Could PS Plus Premium soon be worth the price?

Twitter user and incredibly accurate PS Plus free games leaker billbil-kun has shared that February’s PlayStation Plus game catalog additions could be the best yet. If the leak turns out to be true, subscribers are set to get Horizon Forbidden West, Scarlet Nexus, Resident Evil 7 and Borderlands 3, all of which include PS5 versions.

Even though Sony refuses to release its first-party titles onto the service on day one, seeing one of the best PS5 games join the game catalog on PlayStation Plus Premium is always refreshing, and the move makes sense for Sony.

Horizon Forbidden West is due to get its first DLC called Burning Shores on April 19, 2023, and it’s exclusive to PS5. By letting more players access Horizon Forbidden West, Sony can increase the chances of players paying for the DLC.

Letting more players access the game as part of their PS Plus subscription could also generate interest in the upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn MMO and the rumored Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remake.

Though I think PlayStation Plus Premium still has a ways to go before it justifies its price point, members can now enjoy a God of War Ragnarok trial and a trial of The Last of Us Part 1. Game Trials let you play up to three hours of a game, and carry over your save progress and any trophies you unlock to the full game. Horizon Forbidden West also has a trial available – check out our PlayStation Plus Premium games list for more.

PlayStation Plus Premium costs $17.99 a month, while PS Plus Extra is $14.99 a month. Those who are only interested in playing online and receiving three free games a month can still sign up for PS Plus Essential, which is $9.99 a month.

If your subscription has expired, you can save $13 on a 12-month membership with our PlayStation Plus discount code.