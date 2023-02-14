(Credit: Santa Monica Studio)

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can now play a three-hour trial of God of War Ragnarok on PS5, a nice appetizer for those who are yet to play the game. And, judging by God of War Ragnarok’s sales figures, that’s not a lot of people.

Developer Sony Santa Monica shared that Kratos’s sumptuous sequel has sold over 11 million copies since it launched last year, which is an impressive feat for an exclusive title.

Sales will have been helped by the fact the game is also available on PS4, not just PS5 – something which I lamented in my God of War Ragnarok review – and also because Sony has been including the game as part of recent PS5 bundles.

Speaking of PS5 bundles, Sony announced that the PS5 stock shortage had finally come to an end, meaning that not only can people easily buy a PlayStation 5 for the first time since the console came out in November 2020 but more games will be sold as a result.

God of War Ragnarok is likely to be high on newcomers’ shopping lists, though I personally don’t think it’s one of the best PS5 games out there as it feels overly familiar and doesn’t take enough risks.

Sony also released a God of War Ragnarok controller to celebrate the release of the game, which you can still actually buy unlike the recent Hogwarts Legacy PS5 controller, and has marketed the game heavily. However, don’t expect the full game to drop on PlayStation Plus Premium anytime soon.

Unlike Microsoft’s approach with Xbox Game Pass – which we now know isn’t good for sales – Sony has chosen to drip-feed its first-party titles onto its premium subscription service after they’ve already been released. The window for when they’ll become part of the PS Plus game catalog is unclear, and the service is still missing many of the top PS5 games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West.

Still, subscribers can at least enjoy lengthy trials of certain PS5 titles, and you can carry over any save progress and trophies you earn should you choose to buy the full game.