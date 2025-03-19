(Credit: LEGO/The Pokémon Company)

🙌 LEGO Pokémon sets are coming next year

⚡️ The collaboration was teased with a glimpse of Pikachu's lightning bolt tail

👉 LEGO will also release a Mario Kart set and a LEGO Game Boy this year

🎮 The next big Pokémon video game is Pokémon Legends: Z-A for Nintendo Switch

After the success of Nintendo and LEGO's ongoing collaboration, it seemed like a matter of time before Pokémon and LEGO teamed up to create compelling sets for adults and children alike. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long.

Pokémon LEGO sets are due out next year, giving block-building fans something to look forward to in 2026. Neither company has shared any details about which Pokémon will get the LEGO treatment. However, the teaser trailer does give fans a glimpse of Pikachu's iconic lightning bolt tail.

LEGO recently revealed that a new Mario Kart LEGO set is on the way on May 15, which many speculate could be the Nintendo Switch 2 release date. It's also teased that a LEGO Game Boy will launch in October.

The Pokémon LEGO collaboration is bound to be popular with fans. The series has grown exponentially in recent years thanks to mobile games like Pokémon Go and Pokémon trading cards continue to sell like hotcakes.

The Pokémon Company recently teased its next big video game, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch. Fans will hope it's a more technically accomplished title than Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but both games sold incredibly well regardless.

Pokémon Trainers will also be eagerly anticipating the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, which will become the home of any future instalments. While it’s unlikely we’ll hear about any Pokémon related announcements during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, Pokémon Legends: Z-A will at least be playable on Nintendo’s new system thanks to backwards compatibility.

