PlayStation Plus Premium is the only way to play classic PS1 games on PS5. However, Sony’s top subscription tier costs $16.99 a month and players have had to wait for new titles to drip-feed onto the service.

Now, though, there’s a way to play one of the best PS1 games for free. The futuristic racing game Wipeout is now available to play on your PC or laptop through your browser – and it’s still a blast.

The game controls surprisingly well using a keyboard, too, and the graphics have been upscaled which makes it a lot more pleasing to the eye. It also serves as a reminder that one of Sony’s most cherished IPs has been dormant for too long.

The last Wipeout game, Wipeout Merge, was released in 2021 and was exclusive to iOS and Android devices. You have to go back to 2017 for the last console release, which was the Wipeout Omega Collection, a remaster of the previous two titles in the Wipeout series: Wipeout HD and Wipeout 2048.

It would be great to see Sony bring back Wipeout, as the game would certainly benefit from the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller. It seems like a prime candidate to be on the growing list of PS5 120fps games or even get ray tracing support.

Being able to play one of the best PS1 games for free is a nice time sink, especially as Sony hasn’t exactly given PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers a slew of classic titles to play. There are currently 22 PS1 games on the service, and Wipeout isn’t included.

If you’d rather just snag the three PS Plus free games every month and play online, don’t forget to use our PlayStation Plus discount code to save some money.