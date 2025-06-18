(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Google is reportedly adding an ultrasonic fingerprint reader to the Pixel 10 lineup

🫆 The current Pixel 9 uses an optical sensor, which isn’t as secure or accurate

🔒 An ultrasonic sensor is both faster and more secure thanks to 3D technology

📅 Google is expected to announce the Pixel 10 series this August

Google is reportedly giving the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro an upgrade in the security department. The company is said to be including an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on its next smartphones, according to a report from Android Headlines. This will replace the current optical fingerprint sensor and increase the security and accuracy of the devices.

Optical fingerprint readers have been used by companies for years as an easy way to add an under-display fingerprint scanner. It uses light to create a 2D image of your fingerprint and compares it to a stored image to see if it’s a match. If it is, your phone unlocks. It’s certainly more secure than having no lock set up on your phone, but it isn’t the most secure biometric locking mechanism.

Ultrasonic fingerprint readers are far better at this. Instead of light, the sensor uses high-frequency sound waves to create a well-detailed, 3D image of your fingerprint with all of its unique ridges and valleys. It’s a lot more detailed than a flat 2D image, and it works way faster. Plus, it works if your finger is wet, so you won’t need to clean your screen or wipe the sweat off your thumb to get into your phone. Samsung and OnePlus use this technology in the Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13.

The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are rumored to include the upgraded sensor alongside Google’s facial recognition technology, which uses the selfie camera to identify you and unlock your phone. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold likely won’t get the new sensor; instead, we expect it to have the same side-mounted sensor as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Other Pixel 10 rumors include an upgraded Tensor G5 processor, a new 5G modem, a third camera on the regular Pixel 10, a new “Magic Cue” AI assistant feature, upgraded speakers, and similar price points as the Pixel 9 lineup. Google is rumored to announce the Pixel 10 series this August.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.