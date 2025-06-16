(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🤖 Google is reportedly working on a new AI-powered assistant for the Pixel 10

🪄 It’s gone through a few names, but now, it seems like it’ll be called “Magic Cue”

👀 The feature will be able to “show you useful details and time-saving actions based on the app you’re using”

🔊 A second report also reveals that the Pixel 10 series could come with upgraded speakers

📅 Google is expected to announce the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold this August

Google is reportedly taking its AI chops up a notch with the Pixel 10 series. A new leak posted in a Telegram group chat by MysticLeaks reveals the name of a new feature called “Magic Cue,” which could pull information from an app and help you take action on it to save you time. Another report also sheds light on the speakers in the Pixel 10 series, which says Google might have a significant upgrade in store.

(Credit: MysticLeaks / Telegram)

The new Magic Cue feature is one we’ve heard about before, but not under this name. Over the past few months, rumors suggested the feature would be called “Pixel Sense,” but it seems like Google is moving away from that name in favor of the updated brand.

Magic Cue’s concept is the same as Pixel Sense in that it uses AI to surface “useful details and time-saving actions based on the app you’re using,” according to a leaked splash screen. Google uses an example of highlighting your flight number from Gmail if someone asks you for it in Messages. It can also show you a shortcut to another app if the app you’re currently in requires you to switch to it to complete a task.

The feature sounds like even tighter integration between the Pixel’s interface and Google’s AI efforts, tying the two experiences much closer together. Of course, we don’t know yet whether the feature will release with the Pixel 10 on day one or if it’s still being worked on, but so far, all signs point to it rolling out when the Pixel 10 ships.

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

In addition, we’re also hearing about another upgrade coming to the Pixel 10 series: new speakers. Android Headlines says the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold will all get upgraded speakers this year, giving them the “best audio quality in a Pixel ever.” There won’t be support for Dolby Atmos or anything, but the quality of the speakers themselves will reportedly see a huge boost.

Previous rumors say the Pixel 10 series will look largely the same as the Pixel 9 family, complete with a third camera added to the back of the regular Pixel 10. The phones will reportedly come with the new Tensor G5 processor, an upgraded modem, improved stabilization for the camera system, and new colors. Based on what we’ve heard, it seems likely the Pixel 10 series will be unveiled sometime in August.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.