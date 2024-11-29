This Oura Ring Black Friday deal knocks $50 off our favorite smart ring
Amazon and Best Buy have a great Oura Ring Black Friday deal where it'll only cost you $249 for the smart ring
👀 Right now, you can get a sweet deal on a new Oura Ring
🛍️ At Amazon and Best Buy, you can save $50 on the Oura Ring Gen3
💍 Both the Heritage and Horizon editions are available
🏃 It’s perfect for those who want to track their fitness in the background
The Oura Ring is one of the most popular ways to track your health if you don’t like smartwatches. It’s widely regarded as the best smart ring you can get (even better than the Samsung Galaxy Ring), and I use it regularly to track things like skin temperature and my recovery. For Black Friday, you can save big on a new Oura Ring Gen3 at Amazon and Best Buy.
💍 Oura Ring Black Friday deal
For a limited time, you can get $50 off the Oura Ring Gen3, bringing the price down from $299 to $249. Both the Heritage and Horizon models are available, with the difference between them being the Horizon’s more circular design that’s reminiscent of traditional rings. You can pick from sizes 7-13 and choose between Silver, Brushed Titanium, Gold, and Rose Gold finishes. The model I have is the Horizon in Silver, size 11.
The Oura Ring Gen3 is technically a last-generation product now that the Oura Ring 4 is out, but you won’t be missing out on much. The new generation has a few new features like longer battery life and improved fitness tracking, but the Oura Ring Gen3 will give you a very similar experience and is enough for 90 percent of smart ring users. Believe me, I know; I find no reason to upgrade my Gen3, at least not yet.
One thing to keep in mind is if you want the most out of your Oura Ring, you’ll need an Oura Membership. It costs $5.99 per month or $69.99 per year, so if you’ll be gifting a ring to someone this holiday season, you may want to throw in a one-year membership as well.
The $249 price is one of the best we’ve seen for an Oura Ring, so you’ll want to hop on this deal as soon as possible.
