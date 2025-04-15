📱 OnePlus has confirmed that its small-ish OnePlus 13T smartphone is launching next week

OnePlus has confirmed when its next flagship phone will ship. In a post on Weibo, the company announced that the OnePlus 13T will be unveiled on April 24, following a series of leaks that revealed this phone will be much more compact than the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. A new teaser video revealing the 13T also confirms the inclusion of a new shortcut key in place of the Alert Slider.

The OnePlus 13T’s biggest selling point is its smaller size compared to the competition. The device will sport a flat 6.32-inch display, which is about the same size as the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9a. This will make the phone easier to use in one hand and give OnePlus fans an alternative to all the large phones the company has been kicking out recently.

The teaser video (via GSMArena) reveals the shortcut key that’ll be included on the side in place of the Alert Slider. None of its functionality has been revealed yet, but if it’s anything like the Action button on Apple’s iPhone, you’ll likely be able to program it to do whatever you want, in addition to cycling through ringer/vibrate/silent modes.

OnePlus also confirmed recently that this phone will come with a huge 6,000mAh+ battery. Given its smaller size, there’s a good chance this phone will last two days on a charge with ease.

OnePlus 13T rumors we’ve been tracking say that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 50MP main rear camera, and 80W fast charging. The phone will first launch in China, but it’s unclear where else it could land. We also don’t know the price yet, but since April 24 arrives next week, we’ll know sooner than later.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.