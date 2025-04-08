(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🔕 OnePlus has confirmed it plans to ditch the Alert Slider with the upcoming OnePlus 13T

⌨ The company will instead include a more capable shortcut key on the side

📱 It’ll work similarly to the Action button on Apple’s iPhones

📺 The phone will also come with a completely flat screen

📅 The small-ish OnePlus 13T is expected to launch later this month

OnePlus is launching its next smartphone later this month, and it sounds like it’s making an iPhone-esque design change. The company is known for providing an Alert Slider on its devices to make flipping through ringer, vibrate, and silent modes quick and easy. But on the OnePlus 13T, that functionality will be going away - well, at least the “Slider” portion.

(Credit: Louis Lee / Weibo)

According to Louis Lee at OnePlus (via Weibo), the OnePlus 13T will ditch the Alert Slider, similar to what the OnePlus 10T did in 2022. However, unlike the 10T, the 13T will replace it with a new shortcut key. Lee says the key will still allow you to flip between ringer, vibrate, and silent modes by pressing it, as well as access other features on your device. Lee mentions it’ll support a “series of operations.” It’s reminiscent of what Apple did with the iPhone when it ditched the mute switch for the Action button.

In addition, the OnePlus 13T’s display will be completely flat. Lee says the device will come with a “small straight screen,” which means it won’t come with any curves along the edges like the OnePlus 13 did. My condolences to anyone who was hoping for a waterfall curve on this phone.

The OnePlus 13T is expected to come with a 6.3-inch display, giving it a more compact form factor than other smartphones in OnePlus’ lineup. It’ll reportedly come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 50MP main rear camera, and a battery larger than 6,000mAh. It’s unclear where the phone will launch outside of China, but we’ll let you know when we learn more information. The device is expected to begin shipping later this month.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.