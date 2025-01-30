(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 The Nothing Phone (3a) series is officially on the way

📅 Nothing has confirmed that the devices will be announced March 4

✌️ We’re expecting two handsets: the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Plus

🤖 Leaked details point to OLED screens, better performance, and improved cameras

It’s official: we’re getting new Nothing phones during MWC 2025 on March 4.

The company has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3a) “series” will be unveiled on March 4 at 10 AM GMT (5 AM ET), the same time we initially thought the flagship Phone (3) would be unveiled. Instead, it looks like the company will be focusing on its mid-range offerings, and it seems like we’ll be getting more than one phone.

Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Plus confirmed?

In Nothing’s updated teaser, the company hints at the Phone (3a) series being unveiled on March 4, which alludes to multiple phones making their debut. That likely means we’ll get the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Plus, successors to last year’s Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus which we just reviewed. Those devices offered a good blend of specs, unique design, and price. According to rumors, it looks like the (3a) could offer a similar experience.

From what we can gather, the Phone (3a) is rumored to come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, which will certainly be more powerful than the MediaTek chip Nothing included in the Phone (2a) series. There will be a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto (a first for Nothing phones), and an 8MP ultra-wide, plus a 32MP selfie camera. There’s also a rumor the Phone (3a) Plus will get a periscope telephoto camera.

According to Gadget Bits on X, the Phone (3a) will also come with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15. it’s unclear how many of these specs the Phone (3a) Plus will carry and whether there will be any major upgrades compared to the Phone (3a).

Both phones will support Nothing’s Glyph LED interface on the back for notifications, tracking the progress of services like Uber and food deliveries, and more. Nothing usually updates its Glyphs with new phones, but it’s not exactly clear what changes will be introduced on the Phone (3a), if any.

In a press release, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis shared his thoughts on the Phone (3a) strategy.

“For the (a) Series we have a different set of users. When people buy a smartphone some are looking for the greatest specs, they want the latest innovations and processors. Yet there are some other users that are equally excited about tech, but are happy with just a great user experience - that’s who the (a) Series is for. We’re really focused on the core user needs in terms of camera, screen, processor, and of course design.”

We’ll be paying close attention to Nothing the morning of March 4 to see what the company has in store. Stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.