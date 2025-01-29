(Credit: Max Buondonno)

📱 Nothing is gearing up to launch its next flagship phone called the Phone (3)

📅 A new teaser on social media hints that it could arrive on March 4

📸 It also seems like the phone could have three cameras with a bonus telephoto

🇪🇸 The announcement will occur in the middle of MWC 2025 in Barcelona

Nothing hasn’t shipped a flagship smartphone since the Phone (2) in 2023, but that’s changing this year with the Phone (3). The company’s next high-end Android phone is on its way, and it could be unveiled on March 4.

That’s according to a new teaser posted to the official Nothing social media accounts. The post teases a March 4 announcement, which falls during the week of MWC (a.k.a. Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, at 10:00 GMT (Nothing didn’t specify whether it was AM or PM). There’s no confirmation yet that this announcement pertains to the Phone (3), but the timing would align with rumors we’ve been hearing about the device’s imminent arrival.

Telephoto on the Phone (3)?

The teaser video that Nothing posted seems to hint at an updated Glyph interface on the back of the Phone (3), which wouldn’t be a surprise given how Nothing has updated the lights on its phones with every new generation. But it could also mean something more.

The lights are in the same pill shape as the camera cutout on the back, and it seems a bit longer than usual, long enough to fit a third camera sensor. We’ve heard whispers in the past that the Phone (3) will come with a telephoto lens, making the phone’s camera system more versatile and in line with what you can get from the iPhone 16 Pro and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Coupled with a second teaser that sees someone zoom into founder Carl Pei’s glasses to reveal the same March 4 date reflected in a pair of glasses, it seems like Nothing might add higher-quality zoom to its next flagship.

Other Phone (3) details include a heavy focus on AI, which Nothing will introduce with the next version of Nothing OS. A leaked memo from Pei hints that the device will feature an updated interface powered by AI, although it’s unclear what that means. The phone will also likely sport flagship specs like an OLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a big battery.

Worth noting is that some publications also think Nothing’s announcement could be for the less expensive Phone (3a), which is rumored to come out in 2025 as well. That device is expected to ship with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM, and Android 15. It’s unclear if Nothing will unveil this device on March 4 alongside the Phone (3) or solely announce the (3a) and wait to reveal its flagship until later in the year.

Much of this remains speculation, so we’ll have to wait until March 4 to know what Nothing has up its sleeve. Stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.