🙏 Pebble is coming back thanks to its creator

✏ Founder Eric Migicovsky made the announcement on his personal blog

👏 It comes after Google made the PebbleOS open source

👍 Migicovsky said the new Pebble will satisfy previous users

Pebble smartwatches gained a cult classic status among its two million users, but the company ceased to exist once it was snapped up by FitBit in 2016, which was later bought by Google in 2021.

However, Pebble’s creator Eric Migicovksy has vowed to bring a Pebble-like smartwatch back now that Google has open sourced PebbleOS.

In a post on his personal blog, Migicovsky wrote: “I had really, really, really hoped that someone else would come along and build a Pebble replacement. But no one has. So… a small team and I are diving back into the world of hardware to bring Pebble back!”

Migicovsky said that he wants to create a smartwatch with the following core set of features: an always-on e-paper screen, long battery life, a simple and beautiful user experience, buttons, and for it to be hackable.

“The new watch we’re building basically has the same specs and features as Pebble, though with some fun new stuff as well. It runs open source PebbleOS, and it’s compatible with all Pebble apps and watchfaces. If you had a Pebble and loved it… this is the smartwatch for you.”

Migicovsky said that he’s learned from Pebble’s past, and will keep things simple. The emphasis is on sustainability, as Migicovsky wants to ensure Pebble can keep going long into the future.

You can sign up to get one of the new Pebble smartwatches at RePebble.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.