🙌 Nintendo Switch Online adds Forsaken 64, a 1998 first-person shooter, to its N64 mature games list after nearly a year-long gap

👍 The game joins Perfect Dark, Shadow Man, and the Turok series, bringing the total to five mature-rated N64 titles

🙏 Other anticipated mature N64 games, like Doom 64 and Conker's Bad Fur Day, could follow based on previous leaks

🤷‍♂️ Switch 2 owners get an exclusive CRT filter for N64 games, enhancing authenticity but excluding Switch 1 users

Nintendo has revealed that another game is coming to its N64 mature games list after almost a year with no new entries.

Forsaken 64 joins the small list of mature-rated titles available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on September 4. Released in 1998, it's a fast-paced 3D first-person shooter, and it received generally favorable reviews when it launched.

Forsaken 64 was one of the games discovered by eagle-eyed users that suggested it was heading to Nintendo's online service. Its addition means that there's a strong chance we will see other titles from the leak, including Donkey Kong 64 and Super Smash Bros.

Forsaken 64 joins Perfect Dark, Shadow Man, Turok Dinosaur Hunter and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil. It means the N64 mature games list now sits at five titles. Hopefully, we won't have to wait close to a year for more games to arrive, as there are still some big names that would go down well with fans.

Doom 64, Conker's Bad Fur Day, and Resident Evil 2 would be welcome additions. However, some mature N64 games like South Park are unlikely to ever make their way to Nintendo Switch Online due to licensing issues.

Nintendo Switch 2 owners can enjoy a new CRT filter for N64 games that replicates how games looked when played on older televisions. It's a feature that's exclusive to Switch 2, much to the annoyance of Switch 1 owners, and it makes the games look more authentic.

Nintendo recently added Chibi-Robo to its GameCube library on Nintendo Switch 2. The game became a cult classic, and will save interested gamers a lot of money now that it's on Switch Online. A copy of the game costs well over $100 today.

