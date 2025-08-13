(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo/Pixabay)

Nintendo has announced the next GameCube game coming for Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

After adding Super Mario Strikers in July, Chibi-Robo will join the service on August 21, bringing the total number of GameCube games available to Switch 2 owners to five.

Chibi-Robo was released in 2005 and sees you playing as a small aluminium robot who's tasked with helping the Sanderson family around the house. You'll need to manage Chibi-Robo's battery by recharging at nearby electrical outlets.

The game was fairly well-received when it released, but finding a physical copy for the GameCube costs a pretty penny – around $129 loose. The fact Chibi-Robo will soon be available online will save many players who were tempted to buy a copy a lot of money.

GameCube games are exclusive to the Switch 2. The system launched with Soul Calibur 2, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and F-Zero GX. Like other Switch Online games, you can create save states and apply a convincing CRT filter. Games that support local multiplayer can also be played online.

As its done with other platforms, Nintendo released a new wireless GameCube controller that features extra buttons to give players a more authentic experience.

What's coming next?

Nintendo has already teased some future GameCube titles that will come to the service. Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Luigi's Mansion and Pokémon Colosseum, and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness are all coming soon.

Nintendo continues to add NES, SNES, N64, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance and Sega Genesis games to its online service, and recently added Mario Paint complete with mouse support to the SNES library.

