Nintendo Switch Online members can now enjoy a new SNES game as part of their subscription – and it takes full advantage of Nintendo Switch 2's mouse controls.

Mario Paint, a game released alongside the Super NES mouse peripheral, is now available. Released in 1992, Mario Paint lets you draw and paint using a variety of tools, create frame-by-frame animations, compose music, and enjoy a fly-swatting minigame called Gnat Attack.

Mario Paint was surprisingly successful, selling over 2.3 million copies, making it one of the best-selling SNES games. However, its addition to the Nintendo Switch Online library seemed impossible, due to its strict reliance on mouse controls.

Thankfully, Nintendo Switch 2 means Mario Paint is no longer locked away on original hardware, as either the left or right Joy-Con 2 controller can be used as a mouse.

Mario Paint is also playable on Nintendo Switch, though you'll need to plug in a USB-A mouse into the Switch's dock.

Interestingly, Mario Paint isn't the only SNES title that supports mouse controls. Nobunaga's Ambition and Super Mario Picross can also be played using a mouse, and we should see other titles add the control scheme in the future.

The SNES Mouse was supported by around 86 titles, which represents roughly 5% of the SNES's library. Other mouse controlled games include Civilization and Cannon Fodder.

Nintendo could also add light gun games like Duck Hunt, Hogan's Alley, and Tin Star to Nintendo Switch Online in the future. The mouse can be used as a pseudo light gun – similar to how Wii games used the IR pointer in the Wii Remote – but we’ll have to wait to see whether Nintendo can make that work.

Along with adding Mario Paint to Switch Online, the game's soundtrack is also available on Nintendo Music. Nintendo recently added a slew of NES games as well as Mario Kart 64’s OST to its growing music streaming service.

