💰 The LEGO Game Boy set, priced at $59.99, launches on October 1, offering a budget-friendly option for Nintendo fans

👍 It features a brick-built Game Boy with two cartridges: Super Mario Land and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

🥚 Easter eggs include the release date as the serial code and pressable buttons for added interactivity

🙌 With 421 pieces, it’s an accessible build, joining other Nintendo-themed LEGO sets like the NES replica

LEGO Game Boy set

If you're a fan of Nintendo's iconic handheld, the LEGO Game Boy will already be on your radar. The set is due to be released on October 1 and costs $59.99 – a surprisingly reasonable price compared to other LEGO collaborations.

One reviewer has already got his hands on the upcoming LEGO Game Boy set, and it looks like a must-have for collectors.

As shown in detail by LEGO reviewer Tiago Catarino, the LEGO Game Boy is a faithful, brick-built version of Nintendo's portable console that was released in 1992.

The LEGO Game Boy comes with two cartridges: Super Mario Land and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. You can choose between three lenticular displays, two that show each game, and one that shows the Nintendo logo that appears when you power on the device. Tilting each lens shows a new frame.

Easter eggs include the Game Boy's release date as the serial code on the back of the build, and you can press the face buttons and D-pad, which is a nice touch.

The LEGO Game Boy set includes 421 pieces, which means it should be fairly easy to build.

This isn't the first piece of Nintendo hardware that has gotten the LEGO treatment. Nintendo has already given us a LEGO NES replica, and there have been countless gaming-specific sets like a massive Bowser set.

Pokémon is next in line for a LEGO collaboration. And while details remain scarce, a new rumor suggests the most expensive LEGO Pokémon set could cost $649.99. That makes it one of the priciest LEGO sets to date.

Up next: Best ModRetro Chromatic games: pick up these pocket-sized titles today

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.