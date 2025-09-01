(Credit: LEGO/The Pokémon Company)

😬 A new leak has revealed that one of the upcoming LEGO Pokémon sets could rival one of the most expensive sets ever released

😮 There will be three sets priced at $59.99, $199.99, and $649.99, as part of the collaboration announced this past March

📆 The reported release date for the Pokémon sets is March 1, 2026, for general release, and February 27 for Insider members

💰 The current most expensive LEGO set is the Star Wars Millenium Falcon at $849.99

LEGO Animal Crossing sets

We might have a new entry for the most expensive Lego sets ever made thanks to the upcoming range of LEGO Pokémon sets.

According to the Legoleak subreddit, the range of sets will arrive on March 1, 2026, with a February 27 release for LEGO Insiders.

The biggest of the three sets is reportedly going to be $649.99 and contain a hefty 6,838 pieces, with the other two costing more reasonable amounts at $199.99 for a 2,050-piece set and $59.99 for a 587-piece one.

It's unclear what these sets are, as neither LEGO nor Pokémon has provided any more information since the initial announcement of the collaboration between the two brands in March this year.

At the time, the joint press release stated that "for the first time, the LEGO Group will be bringing the most loved Pokémon to life in a brand-new way, with play experiences that will delight new and existing fans alike."

As for the expense of the $649.99 set, the thoughts in the Reddit thread are that it could be a large single-character design for Pikachu, which was previously done with the $269.99 The Mighty Bowser set, or a large display, be it for a town or Pokémon Stadium with Pokémon and trainers.

The large display option seems more likely, given that LEGO has varying advanced sets of this type, such as the Millenfium Falcon at $849.99 and The Lord of the Rings Rivendell at $399.99.

This also won't be the first LEGO x Nintendo crossover, given the previous successes that the two brands have had together with themed sets around the likes of Mario, Zelda and Animal Crossing. A LEGO Game Boy is also due out in October.

It also marks yet another fun collaboration this year for Nintendo, following the adorable Animal Crossing Crocs that launched just last week.

