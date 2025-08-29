👍 High on Life, the biggest Xbox Game Pass title of 2022, now has a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

High on Life broke all sorts of records when it was released on Xbox Game Pass in 2022. It became the biggest third-party launch in Game Pass history, and the biggest single-player game launch on the platform.

The quirky first-person shooter has since made its way to Switch and PS5, but now the title has received a surprise Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is a free update for those who already own the game and adds several improvements. Players can now access mouse controls, enjoy improved visual effects, upgraded texture quality, and a more stable frame rate.

The resolution of the game has also been bumped to 1080p when docked, though sadly the frame rate is still capped at 30fps.

The update comes ahead of High on Life 2's release date next year. The sequel is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC on February 16, 2026, and we should see a Switch 2 release down the line.

The library of Nintendo Switch 2 Editions is slowly increasing. Nintendo has just given Kirby and the Forgotten Land the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition treatment, adding new content, and improved visuals and performance. We've also seen The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, and Super Mario Party Jamboree get specific Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrades.

