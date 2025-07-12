The first wave of Amazon Switch 2 email invites has gone out (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

📦 Amazon Nintendo Switch 2 invites have gone out today, July 12, 2025

🇺🇸 It’s the first time in the US that Amazon has had the rare console in stock

✉️ Both the Amazon Switch and Switch 2 bundles require email invites

🌟 The Walmart Switch 2 and Walmart Switch 2 bundle sold out last week

The first Nintendo Switch 2 restock at Amazon in the US is underway, a few hours before the conclusion of Prime Day, according to the email The Shortcut received from the retailer. The first detected emails were sent on July 11, and additional emails were sent on July 12.

“Congrats, you're invited!” says the subject line of an official email from Amazon. The email invite goes on to say that “You can now buy the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle” for $499. The non-bundled Switch 2 console, priced at $399, is also available via an Amazon invitation.

Other stores with Nintendo Switch 2 restocks

The first Amazon Switch 2 restock

Can you fall it a Switch 2 restock if it’s the first time that Amazon has had the Nintendo console in stock? Well, Amazon didn’t participate in the Switch 2 pre-order on April 24 and didn’t sell the video game system on the June 5 release date. The exact reason why Amazon did not sell the Switch 2 for over a month, while Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop did, may stem from the retailer’s frosty relationship with Nintendo.

Interestingly, this issue has been limited to Amazon US, while other regions have had Switch 2 pre-orders. Amazon has sold some of the best Switch 2 accessories and select Switch 2 launch games in stock in recent weeks. It’s a sign that Nintendo and Amazon may have patched things up, right in time for the Donkey Kong Bananaza release on July 17.

Amazon Switch 2 invite lasts just 22 hours

There’s a special note in the Amazon Switch 2 email invites that you should pay attention to:

“You have 22 hours from the time this email was sent to complete this purchase,” says Amazon

That’s less than the 24 hours promised to check out with the console, but the limited-time invite makes sense. If the lucky Amazon customer with the email invitation doesn’t want to buy the Switch 2 (say, if they already received it from last week’s Walmart restock), Amazon wants to offer it to the next person.

Also note: you don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to buy this Nintendo console, according to the fine print. As long as you spend $349.99 for the console for $449.99 for the bundle, you can finally secure the video game system starting today.

Beyond this Amazon Switch 2 restock

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks have become easier to track in July, whereas they were much more infrequent in June. Walmart has had the most consistent restocks of the console online, with Best Buy, GameStop, and Target favoring in-store purchases, according to The Shortcut’s exclusive Switch 2 tracking data.

The last Walmart restock of the Nintendo Switch 2 was on July 8, 2025. This was designed to kick off Walmart Deals Week, which is Walmart’s Amazon Prime Day rival. It worked, as thousands of you bought the console through The Shortcut’s restock notifications.

Before that, the prior Switch 2 restock date was June 25 at Walmart. You can see that Walmart restocks are becoming increasingly frequent as time passes. So we should see the console in stock again before the end of July.