💰 Nintendo has announced Switch 2 prices are going up worldwide, effective September 1st, 2026

💵 The console will rise to $499.99 in the USA and $679.99 in Canada, a $50 rise

🇪🇺 Price rises have also been confirmed for Europe and the UK

📈 Nintendo had previously raised prices of original Switch consoles, Switch Online subscriptions, and accessories

⏲️ $449 Nintendo Switch 2 will still be available for almost five months Walmart: Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle - $499 Walmart: Nintendo Switch 2 - $449

Nintendo has announced some sweeping price increases for the Switch 2 worldwide.

As per a press release, the price of the Switch 2 is rising to $499.99 in the US and $679.99 in Canada, a $50 increase from the current MSRP in both countries.

In Europe, the Switch 2 is going up to €499.99, working out to a €30 increase over its current price. A rise in price has also been confirmed in the UK, according to the BBC, although the exact increase from the current £395.99 price tag hasn’t been revealed yet.

Nintendo’s release notes that these price rises are effective September 1st, 2026, so there is still almost five months to purchase the console at its lower price.

Nintendo has hiked prices in the past, although they haven’t directly affected the Switch 2, such as sweeping rises in Canada last year. Likewise, Switch 2 accessory prices also went up before the console had even launched in April 2025.

The Switch 2’s original $449.99 price caught people off guard when it was first announced, given it was some $150 more than the original Switch. It was originally assumed to be a result of the President’s sweeping tariffs last year, but later, the then Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser attributed the price increase to having nothing to do with tariffs.

Nintendo fans in Asia are getting the worst brunt of the price rises, as they also extend beyond the Switch 2. Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions will go up in Japan and South Korea from July 1st, 2026 . It’s unknown if they may take effect in other regions later on.

Gamers in general have had it rough recently, especially with multiple hefty PS5 price increases from Sony that saw the PS5 Pro rise to $900, and the PS5 Standard and Digital models rise to $650 and $600, respectively.

Likewise, Microsoft has said the upcoming Project Helix’s price will be affected by the memory crisis, even though the console is still in development.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.