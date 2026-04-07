(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

📈 Lenovo has upped the prices of the Legion Go 2 handheld in the USA

💰 It’s not a small increase, either, as the flagship Ryzen Z2 Extreme model is up from $1349.99 to $1999.99 – a rise of nearly 50%

😮 The base model with Ryzen Z2 inside is up to $1499.99 from $1099.99, working out to a 36% rise

😖 Lenovo has sprung these rises in a surprise move with no announcement, unlike recent rises from Sony and Microsoft

Best Buy: Lenovo Legion Go 2

Lenovo has become the latest brand to raise the price of its gaming console because of the current RAM crisis and chip shortage, with the Legion Go 2 handheld suffering a hefty rise.

The scope of the price rise for the Lenovo Legion Go 2 depends on the spec level you choose. The top-end Ryzen Z2 Extreme model with 32GB of RAM has risen from $1,349.99 to $1,999.99, working out to a hefty 48% increase.

The base model with the AMD Ryzen Z2 chip and 16GB of RAM has risen from $1,099.99 to $1,499.99, working out to a 36% increase – granted, it’s a lower increase, but still hefty nonetheless.

The price hike was first spotted by the folks over at Insider Gaming, who noticed that the pricing of the handheld had risen at Best Buy – valuable information as Lenovo hasn’t mentioned anything about the price hikes officially.

Sadly, Lenovo isn’t the only firm to raise prices because of the ongoing market conditions. For instance, Sony has already raised PS5 prices by quite a margin, with the PS5 Pro going up to $899.99, plus the Disc and Digital Editions of the standard PS5 rising to $649.99. That price rise has also seen the PlayStation Portal go up to $249.99.

Microsoft also raised the prices of Xbox consoles back in October 2025, which was its second increase of the year.

While Nintendo hasn’t put Switch 2 prices up just yet, there are rumors swirling it may occur, even if the Japanese firm has denied any impact of spiralling costs on its financials just yet – instead, it said it was something that Nintendo was going to “monitor closely”.

The volatility of the ongoing conditions has also recently forced the hand of Valve to backtrack on the upcoming Steam Machine’s release date and price announcement, with the insistence that it’ll launch in “2026” after it had previously been set for the first half of this year.

Up next: Save $100 on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally handheld from Amazon with this surprise discount

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.