As part of some rare good news for console gamers, it seems like a Nintendo Switch 2 price cut is coming to Europe as a whole.

As per X user @billbill-kun, Amazon France is now price-matching the E.Leclerc price cut that saw the Switch 2 console bundle with Mario Kart World or Pokémon Legends: Z-A drop to €469, corresponding to a €30 price cut on the current price tag of €499.

In addition, the Switch 2 standalone console is €419, making it easily the best price on the continent so far.

Although this is an Amazon France price reduction, it is possible for the rest of the EU to take advantage, as long as you’re happy to pay €5 for shipping. Even with the added charge, it’s still better than the previous pricing.

The Switch 2 price cut is particularly pleasant to see, given the threat of price rises that has beleaguered consumers virtually everywhere – Nintendo included.

We’ve also seen price rises from Sony in various regions for both PlayStation Plus and PS5 consoles, as well as with Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass from Microsoft. Most of these have been blamed on “market conditions” or a derivative of the phrase, so it is refreshing to see prices come down one way or another.

The price change at Amazon France is available now, ahead of E.Leclerc’s price cut on October 14, and sees the big online retailer fight back.

Some predicted that the E.Leclerc price cut would lead to a price war among French retailers, and it seems as if that might come true.

