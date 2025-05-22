📱 GameChat on Nintendo Switch 2 requires users to register a mobile phone number

It looks like you'll have to register your mobile phone number with Nintendo if you want to use Switch 2's GameChat feature.

As spotted by a Reddit user in Nintendo's privacy policy (thanks, Nintendo Everything), it says "Mobile phone number registration [is] required to use GameChat".

GameChat, which already requires a Nintendo Switch Online account but is free until March 31, 2026, lets you voice chat with friends and share your screen. You can also share a video stream of yourself in games like Mario Kart World if you have the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera.

The requirement to share your mobile number is common on other social platforms like X, Discord, and WhatsApp, and is likely needed as it adds another safety measure for Nintendo's younger audience.

Nintendo will want to make sure bad actors aren't abusing GameChat or its online services. A report feature was also recently spotted that allows you to store video and audio that can then be sent to Nintendo for review.

Minors can also only chat with friends that have been approved by their parents, and GameChat is designed to connect you with people you know, not random strangers.

GameChat is one of Nintendo Switch 2's big new features, including GameShare and mouse controls. Nintendo will need to ensure that its online service is extremely safe, especially as it has a much younger audience than Sony and Microsoft to protect.

GameChat can be activated by pressing the new C button on the right Joy-Con 2 controller. Even if you don’t have the Switch 2 Camera, you can still communicate with your friends and family thanks to the console’s built-in microphone.

