🪐 Nintendo announced a limited-time deal for the Switch 2, coinciding with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie release

📆 From April 12 to May 9, 2026, buyers save $20 when purchasing a Switch 2 and the Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 bundle

💰 The bundle costs $499.98 with the discount (down from $519.98)

🚨 This small saving is significant because similar consoles (PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X) have seen recent price hikes, suggesting a potential future price increase for the Switch 2

Walmart: Galaxy + Galaxy 2

Best Buy: Galaxy + Galaxy 2

GameStop: Galaxy + Galaxy 2

Amazon: Galaxy + Galaxy 2

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Switch 2 deal that ties in with the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and includes one of the best Switch 2 games.

From April 12 to May 9, 2026, those who purchase a Nintendo Switch 2 system from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart and a copy of Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 will save $20.

With the deal, a Switch 2 with Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 costs $499.98 instead of $519.98.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 received a free Nintendo Switch 2 update that improves the resolution and UI, and adds extra Storybook Chapters. The update also added a new Assist Mode to help younger players.

Why this Switch 2 deal is better than you think

You may think a $20 saving isn’t enough to get excited about. However, as we’ve seen with the PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, a price hike could be on the way that makes the Nintendo Switch 2 significantly more expensive.

The PS5 Pro is now $899 (up from $699) and the Xbox Series X is $649 (up from $499). The Nintendo Switch 2 has been immune to any price increase so far, though Nintendo raised the price of its older consoles. It feels like a matter of when, not if, the Switch 2 will go up in price from its current $449.99 MSRP.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 price change: physical games will be more expensive than digital soon

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.