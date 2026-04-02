📈 Sony’s meant to be putting the price up of the PS5 Pro today

😮 The MSRP is going up to $899 from the current $749 price tag

🚨 Now’s probably your very last chance to get the console for the old price, as deals are still floating around at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy

🤷‍♂️ Sony has blamed “global pressures” for rising prices for the PS5 Pro, standard PS5, and the PlayStation Portal.

Walmart: PS5 Pro

Best Buy: PS5 Pro

GameStop: PS5 Pro

Amazon: PS5 Pro

Today’s technically the day that the PS5 Pro price is set to rise by an astronomical amount, making the console $899 as opposed to the current $749 MSRP, although you can still ‘save’ $150 at a few retailers.

Sony revealed a few days ago that a PS5 price increase is due today, April 2, taking the console up in price by some 20%. It’s also the second price rise since the console launched at $699.99. Since launch, this console has increased by $200.

Best PS5 Pro deals

As it stands, even though the price was due to rise today, various retailers are still carrying the most powerful PS5 variant for a more reasonable asking price than the $899 MSRP it’s going up to soon.

Amazon had it for under $700, but the best price we can see at the moment is $738.11 for a ‘Used - Like New’ one with 11 in stock, with varying others going up in price.

For a new one from retail, Walmart still has the PS5 Pro for the $749 sticker price, while you may well also be able to get it from your local Best Buy through pickup at $749.99.

GameStop’s PS5 Pro price has shot up to $849.99, so you’re best sticking to Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for the best prices as things stand.

How much is the PS5 Pro price increase?

The PS5 and PlayStation Portal are also going up in price. (Credit: Sony)

As mentioned above, it’s important to note that Sony isn’t raising the price of the PS5 Pro by a small amount – the $150 increase is a substantial one.

The PS5 Pro isn’t the only console Sony is raising the price of, either, as the digital and disc editions of the standard PS5 are going up by $100 apiece.

Walmart: PS5

Best Buy: PS5

GameStop: PS5

Amazon: PS5

The PS5 Disc Edition will be $650 (from $550), and the Digital Edition will be $600 (up from $550) from April 2.

To make matters worst, the PlayStation Portal handheld is also going up by $50 to a new price of $249 – it was previously $199.

Walmart: PlayStation Portal

Best Buy: PlayStation Portal

GameStop: PlayStation Portal Black

Why is Sony raising the PS5 Pro’s price?

We’ve heard it all before, but Sony is citing “global pressures” as to why prices are rises are being implemented. In an explanation posted on the PlayStation blog, the Japanese electronics giant said:

“With continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we’ve made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally. We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.”

Up next: PS Plus free games: April 2026 list detailed with new PS5 titles

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.