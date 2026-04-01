🚨 A price rise for the PlayStation Portal comes into effect tomorrow, April 2nd

📈 From April 2, the price of Sony’s handheld goes up from $199 to $249

💰 Sony has said “global pressures” have caused the price hike

📆 The PlayStation Portal has been $199.99 since it launched in November 2023

Walmart: PlayStation Portal

Walmart: PlayStation Portal Black

Best Buy: PlayStation Portal

Best Buy: PlayStation Portal Black

GameStop: PlayStation Portal Black

If you’ve been eyeing up the PlayStation Portal, Sony’s pseudo-PS5 portable, you’ll want to pick it up today, not tomorrow.

Sony shared that a PS5 price increase would come into effect on April 2, hiking the price of all its consoles, as well as the PlayStation Portal. From tomorrow, the PlayStation Portal will no longer retail for its previous $199 price point and will instead cost $249.99.

It means even with future deals, you’ll still likely end up paying more than if you purchased it today for $199. If you want to play your favorite PS5 games away from the console, you’ll want to pick up a PlayStation Portal today.

Best PlayStation Portal deals

Don’t overpay for the PlayStation Portal. As of writing, you can still get Sony’s handheld for its MSRP of $199.99 at the following retailers. Walmart has a “low stock” warning on both the white and Midnight Black models, so you’ll want to act fast. Amazon also doesn’t have any new stock, only offering “Used: Very Good” options from Amazon Resale. However, GameStop has already raised the price slightly to $209.99 for the white model ahead of tomorrow’s increase.

How much is the PlayStation Portal price increase?

The PlayStation Portal will cost $50 more from April 2. That’s up from the $199.99 launch price the handheld has remained at since 2023. It also means that when Black Friday rolls around, it’s unlikely the console will beat the $199.99 price we’ve been used to.

Why is Sony raising the PlayStation Portal’s price?

We’ve grown used to this explanation, as Sony has cited “global pressures” as to why the PlayStation Portal is going up in price. As detailed on the PlayStation blog, the Japanese company said:

“With continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we’ve made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally. We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.”

Up next: PS5 Pro deals: today’s the last chance to get Sony’s souped-up PlayStation 5 for less

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.