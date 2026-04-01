🚨 A price rise for the PS5 Pro takes place tomorrow, April 2nd

📈 After April 2, the price of the console is going up to $899 from the current $749 MSRP

💰 Sony has blamed “global pressures” for the price rise

📆 The PS5 Pro originally launched for $699 in November 2024

Walmart: PS5 Pro

Best Buy: PS5 Pro

GameStop: PS5 Pro

Amazon: PS5 Pro

Don’t miss your chance to get the PS5 Pro for less, as from tomorrow, you’ll have to pay $150 more for Sony’s powerful PlayStation 5.

Sony revealed that a PS5 price increase would come into effect on April 2, hiking the price of all its consoles. However, it’s the PS5 Pro that’s most affected, with a steep increase from $749 (up from the launch price of $699.99) to $899.99. That’s a 20% increase.

You have less than 24 hours to get the PS5 Pro for its current price, otherwise be prepared to pay significantly more.

Best PS5 Pro deals

You’ll need to act quickly to ensure you don’t pay more for the PS5 Pro. Thankfully, various retailers still have Sony’s powerful PlayStation 5 for the current price. Amazon had the price at $696.57, though it’s since gone up to $712.18, which is still the best price. GameStop has already raised the price by $100, so you’re best getting the PS5 Pro from Walmart, Best Buy or Amazon.

How much is the PS5 Pro price increase?

It’s worth reiterating that this isn’t just a small price increase. Sony announced that the PS5 Pro’s price will rise to $899.99 from the current $749.99 MSRP – that’s a hefty $150 increase, and that’s on top of the previous $50 price increase that took place last year.

Alongside the PS5 Pro’s price increase, Sony also shared that the standard console, both in digital and disc editions, are going up by $100 each.

The PS5 Disc Edition will be $650 (from $550), and the Digital Edition will be $600 (up from $550) from April 2.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the price of the PlayStation Portal is also going up to $249 from a previous price of $199. Ouch.

Why is Sony raising the PS5 Pro’s price?

We’ve heard it all before, but Sony is citing “global pressures” as to why prices are rises are being implemented. As per a longer post on the PlayStation blog, the Japanese electronics giant had the following to say:

“With continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we’ve made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally. We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.”

Up next: Every PS5 Pro game with PSSR 2 support

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.