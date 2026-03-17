😍 PSSR 2 is Sony’s upgraded upscaling technology for the PS5 Pro, enhancing image stability and clarity in supported games

👏 A number of titles currently support PSSR 2, including Alan Wake 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and Dragon’s Dogma 2

🔜 More games, such as Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Cyberpunk 2077, are scheduled to receive PSSR 2 support soon

🎮 You can enable PSSR 2 across all compatible PS5 games in the system’s Screen and Video settings

Walmart: PS5 Pro

Best Buy: PS5 Pro

GameStop: PS5 Pro

Amazon: PS5 Pro

Sony’s upgraded PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) is available now in specific PS5 Pro titles. PSSR 2, as we’re calling it, offers enhanced image stability, improved clarity in fine details, and more consistent performance across supported titles.

A growing number of games already support PSSR 2 on PS5 Pro, with more to come. The results are impressive, with shimmering, distracting artifacts and aliasing issues cleaned up considerably compared to the previous version of PSSR.

Every PS5 Pro game with PSSR 2 support

(Credit: Square Enix)

Alan Wake 2

Control

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Monster Hunter Wilds

Nioh 3

Resident Evil Requiem

Rise of the Ronin

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill f

PS5 Pro games getting PSSR 2 support soon

(Credit: CD Projekt Red)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Crimson Desert (coming March 19)

Cyberpunk 2077

How to enable PSSR 2 on PS5 Pro

You can turn ‘Enhance PSSR Image Quality’ on to apply it to all PS5 games that support the new PSR by heading to ‘Screen and Video’, ‘Video Output’, and toggling on ‘Enhance PSSR Image Quality’. If you notice any adverse results, you can turn it off at any time.

Up next: Astro A50 best EQ settings: get the most out of Logitech G’s high-end headset

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.