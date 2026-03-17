Every PS5 Pro game with PSSR 2 support
The PS5 Pro’s improved upscaler is available in these titles
😍 PSSR 2 is Sony’s upgraded upscaling technology for the PS5 Pro, enhancing image stability and clarity in supported games
👏 A number of titles currently support PSSR 2, including Alan Wake 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and Dragon’s Dogma 2
🔜 More games, such as Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Cyberpunk 2077, are scheduled to receive PSSR 2 support soon
🎮 You can enable PSSR 2 across all compatible PS5 games in the system’s Screen and Video settings
Sony’s upgraded PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) is available now in specific PS5 Pro titles. PSSR 2, as we’re calling it, offers enhanced image stability, improved clarity in fine details, and more consistent performance across supported titles.
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A growing number of games already support PSSR 2 on PS5 Pro, with more to come. The results are impressive, with shimmering, distracting artifacts and aliasing issues cleaned up considerably compared to the previous version of PSSR.
Every PS5 Pro game with PSSR 2 support
Alan Wake 2
Control
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Monster Hunter Wilds
Nioh 3
Resident Evil Requiem
Rise of the Ronin
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Silent Hill 2
Silent Hill f
PS5 Pro games getting PSSR 2 support soon
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Crimson Desert (coming March 19)
Cyberpunk 2077
How to enable PSSR 2 on PS5 Pro
You can turn ‘Enhance PSSR Image Quality’ on to apply it to all PS5 games that support the new PSR by heading to ‘Screen and Video’, ‘Video Output’, and toggling on ‘Enhance PSSR Image Quality’. If you notice any adverse results, you can turn it off at any time.
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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.