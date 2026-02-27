🆕 Sony is rolling out a new version of PSSR, it’s PS5 Pro upscaler, next month

🧟 It’s already being used in Resident Evil Requiem

😍 The new upscaler will provide better image quality in PS5 games that use PSSR

🎚️ A toggle will also be available, letting you turn it on or off

It’s been teased for a while, but Sony has finally revealed when it will roll out its new and improved PSSR upscaler for PlayStation 5 Pro – and we don’t have long to wait.

An upgraded version of PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) is rolling out to PS5 Pro players in the coming weeks, and promises to provide higher image quality than before. That means less aliasing and visible artifacts, and a closer match to AMD’s FSR 4 and Nvidia’s DLSS 4.5 technology.

The first game to feature the new version of PSSR for PS5 Pro is Resident Evil Requiem. Sony has been working with Capcom to implement the new upscaler, who shared an insight into the improvements it offers.

“With Resident Evil Requiem, we focused on enhancing the presentation quality of the protagonist through an upgraded version of RE Engine to deepen the player’s immersion in horror. For example, each individual strand of hair and beard is rendered as a polygon, allowing it to move realistically in response to body motion and wind. The way light passes through his hair changes depending on how the strands of hair are overlapped as well. This detailed expression of texture is one of the many details that we would especially love for our fans to see. The upgraded PSSR has allowed us to elevate our expressiveness by successfully processing these details and textural particularities, which are traditionally difficult to upscale because of their intricacy. We hope you will experience this unprecedented level of horror and visual fidelity, and the new gameplay feel it delivers.” – Masaru Ijuin, senior manager engine development support section R&D foundational technology department, Capcom

Sony’s blog post states that the new version of PSSR was created in conjunction with AMD, and builds on AMD’s FSR 4 upscaling technology.

More news about PS5 Pro’s PSSR will be announced in March, but Sony shared that multiple existing games will support the upgrade, and that there will also be a “Enhance PSSR Image Quality” toggle in the settings, which will let you experience the new version in supported games.

