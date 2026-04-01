🚨 The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition increase in price tomorrow

📈 From April 2, the price of the console is going up to $649 from the current $549 MSRP

💰 The PS5 Digital Edition will cost $599.99 instead of $499.99

📆 The PlayStation 5 originally launched for $499.99 in November 2020

Walmart: PS5

Best Buy: PS5

GameStop: PS5

Amazon: PS5

You’ll have to pay $100 more for a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from tomorrow, as Sony is increasing the price of both consoles on April 2.

Sony announced that a PS5 price increase was on the way, hiking the price of all its consoles by up to $150. The PS5 Disc model will soon cost $649.99 (up from $549.99) and the PS5 Digital Edition is also increasing by $100 to $599.99 (was $499.99).

The price increases come on top of previous hikes, which saw both consoles increase by $50 in August last year.

If you’ve been waiting to purchase a PS5, now is the time as it’s unlikely the price will drop by $100 or more during Black Friday.

Best PS5 deals

If you buy a PS5 today, you’re saving yourself $100 before the price hike hits. Various retailers still have the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition at the current price, though that will change tomorrow.

No retailer is undercutting the current MSRP, but remember, you’ll have to pay $100 more for the PS5 Disc Edition or Digital Edition from midnight tonight.

How much is the PS5 price increase?

Sony announced that the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition’s price will rise to $649.99 and $599 respectively, up from $549 and $499. It’s worth noting that the PS5 launched for $499.99 in November 2020, and the PS5 Digital Edition was $399.99.

Sony released a PS5 “Slim” version in 2024 and increased the internal storage from 825GB to 1TB. However, it’s since lowered the internal storage of the PS5 Slim Digital Edition back to 825GB in Europe.

Why is Sony raising the PS5’s price?

Sony is blaming “global pressures” for the PS5 price hikes. In a post on the PlayStation blog, the Japanese electronics giant had the following to say:

“With continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we’ve made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally. We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.”

Up next: PlayStation Portal deals: you have less than 24 hours to save $50 on Sony’s PS5 handheld

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.