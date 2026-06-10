🆕 Nintendo has announced some new Joy-Con 2 color controllers

📆 A blue and light-yellow set will be available on July 23, 2026

🤔 We don’t know how much they’re going to cost just yet, though

💰 Previous releases have been $99.99, for reference

During the June 2026 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced a further set of colors for the Joy-Con 2 controllers, with a new blue and light yellow variant available soon.

These follow on from the previous purple and green Joy-Con 2 controllers that launched a few months ago, and provide a completely new colourway for fans to get hold of. Nintendo says the blue and light yellow Joy-Con 2 controllers are inspired by the characters in Deep Cut from the Splatoon series.

If you’ve been wondering when you can get your hands on these funky Joy-Con 2 controllers and how much they’re going to cost, we’ve rounded up all the details you need to know and will update this article when more information is available.

Nintendo Switch 2 Blue and Light Yellow Joy-Con 2 controllers price

Nintendo hasn’t announced a price for these upcoming Joy-Con 2 controllers just yet, although we have a pretty good idea of how much they will cost.

For reference, the previous purple and green Joy-Con 2 controllers that launched a few months ago alongside Mario Tennis Fever cost $99.99, and it’d make sense for these new ones to cost the same amount.

We’ve already seen Nintendo raise Switch 2 accessory prices even before the console went on sale, while Switch 2 consoles are going up by $50 in September, so it remains to be seen if further price rises may affect the controllers.

Nintendo Switch 2 Blue and Light Yellow Joy-Con 2 controllers release date

Unlike the price, we know exactly when these new color options for the Joy-Con 2 controllers will be released, and we don’t have long to wait.

You’ll be able to get your hands on these beginning on July 23, 2026, meaning we’ve only got a few more weeks until they release. That’s the same day as Splatoon Raiders’ release date, which makes sense considering they’re inspired by the game’s Deep Cut characters.

Nintendo Switch 2 Blue and Light Yellow Joy-Con 2 controllers pre-order date

Nintendo is remaining coy on any pre-order availability for its latest controller variants, which is unlike other brands, as both Sony and Xbox’s latest releases have featured a short pre-order window ahead of the official release.

The last color variants didn’t have a pre-order window, it appears, so this just seems to be how Nintendo does things for its respective releases. If you want them, make sure you’re ready to go on July 23, 2026.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.