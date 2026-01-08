🆕 Nintendo announced new Light Purple and Light Green Joy-Con 2 controllers for the Switch 2

🎾 The new color combination launches on February 12, coinciding with the release of Mario Tennis Fever

💰 The controllers cost $99.99 and are available for pre-purchase at the My Nintendo Store

🎨 They are the first new color release for the Joy-Con 2, following 22 colors for the original Switch Joy-Con

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Switch 2 color combination to mark the upcoming launch of Mario Tennis Fever.

Available on February 12, the first new colored Joy-Con 2 controllers for the Switch 2 are Light Purple and Light Green.

Like the current Joy-Con 2, Nintendo has chosen to only color the accents instead of the shell of the controller.

(Credit: Nintendo)

The Joy-Con 2 Light Purple and Light Green controllers cost $99.99 and are available to pre-purchase now at the My Nintendo Store. They also come with two color-matched rails when you’re using motion controls or playing one of the many Nintendo Switch 2 games with mouse support.

Nintendo released 22 Nintendo Switch Joy-Con colors during the console’s lifespan, so expect the floodgates to open with new hues now that we have our first pair.

